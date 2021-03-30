Coroner confirms body found in Marion County; sheriff’s office investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found late Monday afternoon in Marion County, according to the coroner.
Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed to WMBF News that the body was found in the Zion community behind the Zion grocery store.
He added that the State Law Enforcement Division has also been called in to help with the investigation.
Richardson said it’s not clear at this point when the identity will be released.
WMBF News has also reached out to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to get more information on this investigation.
