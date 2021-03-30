Chants make history in Oracle ITA Division I Rankings

CONWAY, S.C. – For the first time in Coastal Carolina men’s tennis program history, the Chanticleers have both a nationally-ranked singles player and a doubles team in the Oracle ITA Division I Men’s Tennis rankings.
Fifth-year senior Bastien Huon, who broke into the national rankings last week, is ranked No. 109 in singles this week by the ITA. Huon is 6-1 on the season in singles play this year while playing at the No. 1 spot in the CCU lineup.
Huon is the second Chant to be ranked nationally in singles action, joining former Chant Philippe Tsangaridis who was ranked as the 109th-best Division I singles player in the nation by ITA in 2014.
The doubles team of Pyry Hyrkkonen and Diego Giraldo broke into the doubles rankings this week, coming in a No. 65 overall. The tandem is 3-0 this season with all three wins coming at the No. 1 doubles spot.
The pair become the first CCU doubles team to be ranked nationally by ITA.
The Chants (4-3) are in action at Elon today at 2:30 p.m. ET.
Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.