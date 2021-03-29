4-year-old N.C. boy dies from drowning on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WRAL) - A 4-year-old boy from Cary has died from a drowning on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.
The boy and his family were vacationing at a rental house on Sandy Beach Trail.
Aanay Sojitra was found at the bottom of a pool Saturday afternoon by a family member. He was taken to Hilton Head Medical Center and then a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, where he died on Sunday morning.
The Beaufort County Deputy Coroner found cardiac arrest to be the cause of death, attributed to drowning.
An autopsy will be performed Monday.
