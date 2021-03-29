Two teens accused of robbing, kidnapping victim at gunpoint in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A meet-up with a friend turned into a scary situation for one person in Florence County, according to investigators.
Deputies were called earlier this month to a hospital where they met with a victim of a robbery and kidnapping.
The victim told deputies he was meeting with a friend on Pine Street in Florence but was confronted by two people who robbed him at gunpoint and then drove him away from the location, against his will, in his own car. The suspects took the victim’s cellphone and wallet, according to investigators.
The suspects then drove the victim to a remote location where he was beaten up, according to the victim.
The victim told investigators he was able to escape and get treatment at the hospital.
The investigation led authorities to arrest 18-year-old Ashton Harley and 17-year-old Kaleb Brock on Friday.
The two are charged with armed robbery, kidnapping and criminal conspiracy.
Harley was released on Saturday on a $25,000 bond. Brock remains in the Florence County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.
The incident remains under investigation and additional charges and arrests are possible.
