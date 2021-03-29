Tidelands Health plans mass vaccine event as eligibility in S.C. expands to those 16 and up

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health is planning a mass vaccination event this weekend, days after everyone in South Carolina aged 16 and older becomes eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a press release, the vaccination event will be Saturday, April 10, in Myrtle Beach with 1,000 appointments available. Tidelands Health has also expanded evening appointment availability to make it easier to receive the vaccine.
Eligibility for those in S.C. aged 16 and up starts on Wednesday, March 31.
Weekend and evening appointments are offered at Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane in Myrtle Beach, the health system’s third regional vaccination site. Weekday appointments are available at regional vaccination sites in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, the release stated.
There is no out-of-pocket cost to receive the vaccine.
Appointments are available this week. To schedule one, a person can:
· CALL: To schedule a vaccine appointment by phone, call 1-833-6-MYSHOT (1-833-669-7468). Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
· CLICK: Vaccine appointments can be scheduled online at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine using the hospital patient portal. Individuals don’t have to be a Tidelands Health patient to use this tool.
· CHAT: Scheduling is also available via an online chat feature at tidelandshealth.org/vaccine. Chat scheduling is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Appointments for the required second dose of vaccine are scheduled when individuals book their first-dose appointment.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.