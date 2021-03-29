Power restored after thousands left in dark in Georgetown area

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A power outage had thousands in the dark Monday afternoon in the city of Georgetown and other parts of Georgetown County.
According to information from Santee Electric Cooperative, approximately 3,528 customers were impacted by the outage.
A Facebook post from the Georgetown County Emergency Management Division asked residents to use caution as traffic lights are not working in some areas.
Residents were also asked not to call 911 to report power outages.
By 3 p.m., the electric cooperative reported that power had been restored.
