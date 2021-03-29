Sheriff: Search for burglary suspect shuts down road in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who broke into a home Monday afternoon.
Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said the suspect broke into a home and got into a fight with a person who was inside.
The burglary suspect took off, and now authorities are searching for that person along Francis Marion Road at National Cemetery Road. It has forced deputies to close part of the road while they search.
Joye added that the K9 team has been brought it help find the suspect.
