Feds deny S.C. Dept. of Ed. request to waive end-of-year assessments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says the request to waive the summative assessment at the end of this school year was denied.
Spearman said that they sent in two waivers to the U.S. Department of Education. The first asked that the end-of the-year assessment be waived and the second asked that requested to waive a surrounding 95% testing requirement.
The end-of-year assessment will go forward as planned, but Spearman said the the 95% testing requirement surrounding the end-of-year assessments will be waived.
They say there will be no penalty at the student, teacher, school, district or state level for a student who does not complete the applicable assessments.
The state assessment window will open April 15th and schools will have 30 days to finish those tests.
“While it was denied and I’m disappointed, this will not be the end of the conversation.” Spearman said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.