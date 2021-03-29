Road work set for this week along portion of Ocean Boulevard

Road work will take place this week along a stretch of Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach. (Source: City of Myrtle Beach Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | March 29, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 10:38 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Road work will take place along Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach this week.

According to information from Myrtle Beach officials, a city contractor will restripe the pavement markings along Ocean Boulevard, between Ninth and 14th avenues north.

Work is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., from March 30 through April 1, weather permitting, a post on the city’s Facebook page states.

Flaggers will be on hand to direct traffic around the site.

