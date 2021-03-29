Pee Dee sees downward trend in COVID-19 cases; doctor credits more mask wearing

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pee Dee has been on the decline in recent weeks.
On Monday afternoon, Florence, Darlington, Marion and Dillon counties saw a combined 23 new confirmed cases, while Marlboro County saw no reported cases this afternoon.
Dr. Temujin Chavez, an infectious disease physician for MUSC Health Florence, said he believes that more people are wearing masks, which is contributing to the downward trend.
He said there are some good signs in the recent numbers, but there are still some concerns.
“The percent positive has significantly dropped. A month ago, it was about 9% in Florence County. Now we’re down to about 6, 6 ½%. Dillon County tends to be an outlier. They’re consistently over 10%. On the last evaluation, I think they’re at 17%, so that’s an area of concern. But yes, all absolute proportional numbers and percent positive is looking better,” Chavez said.
He added that there are also concerns about Spring Break bringing the number of confirmed cases back up but believes it won’t put the most vulnerable at-risk.
“The big concern with the spring breakers is that they’d come back and infect their parents and grandparents. At least we won’t see that with grandparents that are vaccinated, or parents who have diabetes, or cancer or age of 55, no one definitively knows and I expect an uptick, but hopefully, it’s not large like last year,” Chavez explained.
And to make it easier for more people to get vaccinated, MUSC Health Florence Medical Center will be administering 3,000 Pfizer vaccines from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the Florence Center.
Vaccines will be available to everyone 16 and older.
CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment. You can also call 843-876-7227.
Walk-ins will not be accepted.
