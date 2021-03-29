Myrtle Beach gas prices dip in past week, still 12 cents higher than a month ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Although gas prices have fallen slightly in Myrtle Beach the past week, motorists are still paying more at the pump compared to a month ago.
According to Gas Buddy, the average price of gas in Myrtle Beach Monday is $2.56 per gallon, 5.2 cents less than last week.
But gas prices in Myrtle Beach stand 12.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 74.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, Gas Buddy reports.
Across the United States, the national price of gas has fallen 2.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.84 per gallon Monday. The national average, however, is still up 12.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 87.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
“After the feverish rise in gas prices to start the year, increases have largely tapered off and we’re now seeing decreasing prices in most areas of the country, thanks to oil prices that have moderated for the time being,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the Suez Canal has remained block for nearly a week, we could see some volatility in the price of oil this week as the market digests any updates as hundreds of ships remain in limbo. Back stateside, refiners have made the switch to summer gasoline and price impacts have been limited thus far, but demand for gasoline remains strong.”
