HCFR: Cause of Carolina Forest apartment complex fire undetermined, likely started on porch

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a fire that damaged multiple units at a Carolina Forest apartment complex earlier this month has been classified as undetermined, officials said.
Although the fire investigation report has yet to be completed in its entirety, Horry County Fire Rescue provided an update Monday morning on the March 12 fire at the Reserve at Ridgewood Planation.
While the cause of the blaze has been classified as undetermined, the fire investigator believes the blaze originated on the porch of apartment 302.
The investigator also stated that the possibility of improperly discarded smoking materials starting the fire cannot be ruled out.
The fire, which triggered a second-alarm response, displaced at least 25 people.
No injuries were reported.
