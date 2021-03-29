Florence County sheriff working to combat drugs, violent crime along stretch of I-95

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County sheriff said a rise in drug arrests along one part of Interstate 95 are no coincidence.
Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said the Lucas Street area near I-95 is like a little Las Vegas.
In recent weeks, the sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshalls tracked two fugitives down at a Lucas Street motel who were responsible for a string of robberies across several states.
Just days ago, deputies recovered $27,000 and drugs while conducting a traffic stop on I-95.
Joye said Lucas Street and I-95 have long been known for drugs, prostitution, and violent crime. He noted that many travelers expect the hotels and businesses along the interstate to be safe, and the sheriff said they’re going to make it safe.
