FIRST ALERT: Tranquil Tuesday followed by mid week rain chances

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Tranquil weather on Tuesday will give way to more changes through the week with showers and storms followed by a risk of frost to end the week.
Tonight will be clear and cool as temperatures drop into the middle 40s inland and upper 40s to near 50 along the Grand Strand.
Tuesday will see sunny skies early in the day give way to thickening clouds by the afternoon. Despite the clouds, temperatures will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 along the beaches and into the lower 70s across the Pee Dee. A few sprinkles may develop by sunset.
An approaching cold front will bring increasing chances of showers and storms on Wednesday. The best risk will come during the late afternoon and evening. While a few strong storms may develop, the risk of severe weather is fairly low at this point.
Temperatures on Wednesday will be quit warm with Grand Strand temperatures reaching into the lower 70s while inland areas climb into the upper 70s.
Showers and storms will linger at times into Wednesday night and very early Thursday morning before getting pushed off shore by a strong cold front. The front will result in much cooler temperatures to end the week. In fact, the cold air rushing in behind the front may result in temperatures that fall through the day on Thursday.
Friday and Saturday will be quite chilly for early April with afternoon temperatures only climbing into the 50s. With such chilly daytime temperatures, nighttime temperatures will be even colder with the risk of frost and even freezing temperatures both Friday morning and again Saturday morning.
By Easter Sunday, much warmer weather will start to return.
