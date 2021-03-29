FIRST ALERT: Sunny start to week, big changes arrive late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The passage of the cold front not only helped with the pollen, but it did bring our temperatures down for the start of the week. Even then, it’s hard to complain with the forecast we have in store for Monday and Tuesday.
Winds will be out of the north today behind the cold front, bringing our highs back down into the mid-upper 60s. If you’re along the sand, highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Inland, highs will climb into the upper 60s for most spots with fewer clouds in the area.
Even for Tuesday, it’s looking better and better with each model run that comes into the area. Highs will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds working in for the afternoon. We’ve added a brief 20% chance of rain on Tuesday but most of us should remain dry until our next cold front arrives on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
As of this morning, models continue to put the passage of the cold front later and later on Wednesday. Right now, we have a 60% chance of showers and storms on Wednesday after highs hit the mid-upper 70s. There will be more clouds around on Wednesday with gusty winds. That cold front will push the main axis of rain into the area near sunset and later, with showers and storms likely for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Rain will continue overnight with showers in the forecast mainly before 9 AM on Thursday.
There is a level one severe weather risk to our northwest for Wednesday and that’s where we fully expect it to stay. For us, just expect some thunderstorms with gusty winds Wednesday night, bringing the big changes to the forecast for the end of the week.
Behind this cold front, BIG CHANGES arrive for Thursday and Friday. Our high temperature on Thursday will likely happen at midnight with the afternoon high being in the upper 50s. Northwesterly winds will bring in the colder temperatures and increase the frost potential for Thursday night and Friday night here in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Lows will dip into the low-mid 30s area wide Thursday night.
On Friday, look for the coldest day of the week with highs only reaching the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies. Another cold night with frost is likely Friday night into Saturday morning with temperatures in the low-mid 30s again. Thankfully, we will warm up into the upper 50s to lower 60s on Saturday and the upper 60s to lower 70s for Sunday.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.