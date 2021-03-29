FIRST ALERT: Sunny start to week, big changes arrive late week

As of this morning, models continue to put the passage of the cold front later and later on Wednesday. Right now, we have a 60% chance of showers and storms on Wednesday after highs hit the mid-upper 70s. There will be more clouds around on Wednesday with gusty winds. That cold front will push the main axis of rain into the area near sunset and later, with showers and storms likely for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Rain will continue overnight with showers in the forecast mainly before 9 AM on Thursday.