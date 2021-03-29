DHEC: S.C. registers 499 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 499 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 464,169 and deaths to 8,053, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 26 new COVID-19 cases. In Florence County, nine new virus cases were reported.
For a complete breakdown of new COVID-19 cases across the state, click here.
According to DHEC, 15,033 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 4.7%.
Of the state’s 11,278 inpatient hospital beds, 8,296 are in use for a 73.56% utilization rate, according to DHEC. Approximately 518 are COVID-19 patients, of which 125 are in ICU and 59 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.