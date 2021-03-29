Deputies make arrest after Florence County shooting leaves one injured

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies have made an arrest in connection to a shooting Sunday that left one person injured.
According to officials, the shooting happened on Alligator Road.
Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crime scene and gang investigators were notified and responded to the scene, Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said.
The sheriff confirmed Monday morning a suspect is in custody. That person’s name was not immediately available.
