Deputies make arrest after Florence County shooting leaves one injured
By WMBF News Staff | March 29, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT - Updated March 29 at 7:24 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies have made an arrest in connection to a shooting Sunday that left one person injured.

According to officials, the shooting happened on Alligator Road.

Authorities said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crime scene and gang investigators were notified and responded to the scene, Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said.

The sheriff confirmed Monday morning a suspect is in custody. That person’s name was not immediately available.

