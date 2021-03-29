Cops: Man attacking girlfriend gets punched, knocked down by woman at bowling alley

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man who was attacking his girlfriend was punched in the face and knocked down by a woman at a bowling alley in West Ashley.
The Charleston Police Department charged 58-year-old Pano Dupree, who is an attorney in the Charleston area, with third-degree assault and battery.
His arrest stems from an investigation at Ashley Lanes on 1568 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. on March 19 when officers responded to a report of an assault.
Two witnesses said a man, later identified as Dupree, entered the bowling alley, walked up to his girlfriend and began arguing with her.
The witnesses told officers that Dupree started placing his arms around the victim’s neck from behind to place her in a choke hold. They also said Dupree was also pulling the victim’s hair.
At that time, a police report states an unknown woman saw what was going on, ran up to the suspect and punched him in the face, knocking him to the ground.
Officers located the victim who said it started when Dupree began to argue with her during which the suspect placed his arms around her neck and began pulling her hair. The report states after the suspect was punched in the face he fell to the ground while still holding the victim’s hair, pulling a large amount of hair from her head.
Officers reported seeing the suspect lying on the ground speaking with employees at the bowling alley. He was then transported by EMS to Roper St. Francis. Based on the information provided by the witnesses and the victim, the police officer placed the suspect under arrest at the hospital.
