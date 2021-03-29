Completion date for Carolina Forest widening project pushed back

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The expected completion date for the highly-anticipated Carolina Forest Boulevard widening project has been pushed back.
Originally slated to be finished in May, the projected completion date has been delayed to July 5, according to RIDE III project manager Jason Thompson.
The delay is due to inclement weather days that were included in the original contract for the project, Thompson said.
He added crews still need to finish additional drainage, surfacing and pathway work.
Despite the delay, the project is 80% completed, Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said.
The speed limit on the roadway is currently 35 miles per hour but will revert to its previous posting of 45 miles per hour once work is finished.
