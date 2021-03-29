CCU to rename Teal Hall in honor of former university president

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A residential hall on Coastal Carolina University’s campus will be undergoing a name change.
The university announced that Teal Hall will be renamed to DeCenzo Hall in honor of the school’s former president, Dr. David DeCenzo and his wife Theresa.
DeCenzo recently retired after more than 13 years as CCU’s second president.
An official dedication will be held at a later date that has yet to be scheduled.
In the meantime, housing application, websites and MyCoastalHome will begin changing the name on Tuesday.
Residents may see both Teal Hall and DeCenzo Hall listed as the location for events, programs and meetings.
