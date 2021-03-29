Body of missing 5-year-old found in N.C. river on fifth day of search for father, son

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County authorities say search crews found the body of a missing 5-year-old in the Neuse River on Monday on the fifth day of searching for the child and his father.
Wayne County spokesman Joel Gillie says around 2 p.m. they located the body of Braylin Holman.
The boy and his father, Sterling Holman, have been missing since Wednesday night when the 5-year-old fell off the Goldsboro Boat Ramp while fishing and his father jumped in to save him.
The search resumed Monday morning. Gillie says K9 teams searched first this morning, followed by boats from five different departments and a helicopter from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
Search efforts for the father are continuing.
