Police: Guns reportedly displayed during disturbance at Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a report that firearms were displayed during a disturbance Sunday afternoon at Coastal Grand Mall.
According to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department, officers were called to Coastal Grand Mall just before 3 p.m. for a report of a disturbance.
During the incident, guns were reportedly displayed, officers said.
The MBPD was called and officers went and checked the area. According to Master Cpl. Tom Vest, department spokesperson, no injuries were reported.
Officers checked the property and the investigation continues. Vest said there is no risk to the community.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843) 918-1382.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.