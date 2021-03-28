One killed in Chesterfield County homicide; suspect in custody

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities said a suspect is in custody in connection with a homicide investigation in Chesterfield County.
Capt. Wayne Jordan, with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office, said the incident happened Sunday on Poplar Knob Lane in the Jefferson community.
One person is dead and another is in critical condition, according to Jordan.
The name of victim was not immediately available, nor was the name of the suspect and their specific charges.
Jordan said more information will be released as it becomes available.
