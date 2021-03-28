Myrtle Beach to begin easing some COVID-19 restrictions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is easing some COVID-19 restrictions this week.
City officials announced that capacity limits at city facilities will increase from 50% to 75% on Thursday, April 1. This includes Chapin Memorial Library, recreation centers, gyms, pools and other spaces.
City Hall and the city services building will also reopen on April 1.
According to city leaders, they plan to resume 100% occupancy by May 1.
While capacity limits are increasing, there’s still a mask mandate in Myrtle Beach. Face masks are required indoors and temperature checks may be conducted.
