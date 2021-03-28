FIRST ALERT: Warm, muggy and windy today ahead of storm chances this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Another unseasonable warm and muggy day is on the way across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with the chance of showers and storms through tonight. High temperatures this afternoon will soar into the upper 70s along the Grand Strand and into the mid 80s for the Pee Dee. A strong southwesterly wind will help to usher in these warmer temperatures, with wind speeds reach peak gusts of 30 mph at times.
While we expect a mix of sun and clouds through the first half of the day, showers and storms are set to make an arrival into late this afternoon and this evening. The timing of these showers and storms could be as early as 4-5pm for most of the Pee Dee and around 7pm for the Grand Strand. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 50 mph+, isolated large hail, and the low risk of a small and brief tornado.
Areas along and north of the I-95 corridor are under a level 2 risk (out of five) with points south under a level 1 risk. There is still a good amount of uncertainty with today’s forecast. The line of storms is expected to weaken as is continues to travel through the Carolinas. Just how much is left and how organized it is will really determine the strength of today’s storms.
Thanks to today’s cold front, cooler temperatures and sunny skies arrive into Monday. Both of these elements will be short lived, as active weather takes shape into the new work week with up to a 60% chance of rain by Wednesday and Thursday. Beyond that, much cooler temperatures are on the way! Highs will only climb into the middle 50s for most by the end of next week.
