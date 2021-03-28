FIRST ALERT: Warm, muggy and windy today ahead of storm chances this evening

While we expect a mix of sun and clouds through the first half of the day, showers and storms are set to make an arrival into late this afternoon and this evening. The timing of these showers and storms could be as early as 4-5pm for most of the Pee Dee and around 7pm for the Grand Strand. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts up to 50 mph+, isolated large hail, and the low risk of a small and brief tornado.