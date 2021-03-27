Take your selfie to the next level at this new Myrtle Beach attraction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Social media users will soon be able to take their photos and videos to the next level at a new Myrtle Beach attraction.
Selfie WRLD has announced their pop-up location at Coastal Grand Mall will open on April 10.
“Experience many unique themes knowing we had your best selfie in mind. Bring your friends, family, a date, or just yourself and your phone, and unleash your inner child!” the company said on their website.
To book your session at Selfie WRLD, click here.
For more information, call 843-385-4008.
