Take your selfie to the next level at this new Myrtle Beach attraction

Take your selfie to the next level at this new Myrtle Beach attraction
Selfie WRLD is coming to Myrtle Beach. (Source: Selfie Wrld Facebook page)
By WMBF News Staff | March 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT - Updated March 27 at 4:17 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Social media users will soon be able to take their photos and videos to the next level at a new Myrtle Beach attraction.

Selfie WRLD has announced their pop-up location at Coastal Grand Mall will open on April 10.

“Experience many unique themes knowing we had your best selfie in mind. Bring your friends, family, a date, or just yourself and your phone, and unleash your inner child!” the company said on their website.

To book your session at Selfie WRLD, click here.

For more information, call 843-385-4008.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.