Sam Jordan comes up with the biggest play in the Vance at Lake Norman game

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday night up in Mooresville, Vance and Lake Norman played a huge I-MECK Conference game full of big plays but the biggest was turned in by Sam Jordan who has Down Syndrome.
Jordan is a senior at Lake Norman and has been a manager for the football teams for the past 4 years.
Tonight was Senior Night for the Wildcats and they wanted to make this night special for Sam.
So they allowed him to dress with the team and before the game, he got to get on the field for his first and only carry of his career. He made the most of it as he scored a 50 yard TD on one of the best defenses in the state in Vance (great job Cougars!).
Surly a night Sam will never forget, but he still has some more great things to accomplish in life as tonight it was announced that Sam will attend Western Carolina in the fall.
Congrats Sam!
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.