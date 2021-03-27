Over $31K raised for family of woman killed in Robeson County road rage shooting

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The donations are pouring in to honor the woman killed in a road rage shooting in Robeson County.
As of early Saturday afternoon, $31,050 has been raised on GoFundMe for Julie Eberly.
The shooting happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 95 South near the weigh station, just north of the city limits of Lumberton.
Authorities said Eberly, 47, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, was shot through a passenger door and later died at UNC Southeastern Hospital. The woman’s husband, who was also in the vehicle, was not injured.
The couple was traveling to Hilton Head Island when the shooting occurred.
The investigation revealed the road rage encounter developed after the victims’ vehicle came close to the suspect’s vehicle while merging into a lane, according to authorities.
After firing the fatal shots, the suspect reportedly sped off and exited at Exit 22 before crossing over the bridge coming into Lumberton.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a possible 2010 model silver or grey Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame operated by an African American with dreadlocks.
Witnesses traveling in the area of the shooting said the vehicle was involved.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or 911.
