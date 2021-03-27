Middle school student arrested for bringing gun to school in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a middle school student for bringing a gun to school.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says a 14-year-old student was reportedly carrying the weapon on school grounds at St. Andrews Middle School on Friday.
The principal of St. Andrews Middle School was alerted that a student was possibly in possession of a weapon on school grounds. School administrators were then able to locate the student and he was found with the handgun in his backpack. The student was arrested without incident.
The teen will be taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
