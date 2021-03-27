Mar. 26 SCHSL baseball and softball scoreboard

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Below are the baseball and softball scores from Friday night for our local South Carolina High School League teams.
BASEBALL
St. James 11 - Socastee 3
Carolina Forest 7 - Conway 6 (11 innings)
Hartsville 1 - North Myrtle Beach 0 (8 innings)
West Florence 7 - Wilson 2
Aynor 7 - Georgetown 6 (10 innings)
East Clarendon 15 - Carvers Bay 0 (4 innings)
Green Sea Floyds 6 - Lake View 3
Hannah-Pamplico 10 - Johnsonville 9
Lamar 6 - Timmonsville 5 (Game 1)
Lamar 12 - Timmonsville 2 (Game 2)
SOFTBALL
Darlington 13 - Myrtle Beach 0
