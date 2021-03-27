Mar. 26 SCHSL baseball and softball scoreboard

Mar. 26 SCHSL baseball and softball scoreboard
Mar. 26 SCHSL baseball and softball scoreboard (Source: Gabe McDonald)
By Gabe McDonald | March 26, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 11:14 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Below are the baseball and softball scores from Friday night for our local South Carolina High School League teams.

BASEBALL

St. James 11 - Socastee 3

Carolina Forest 7 - Conway 6 (11 innings)

Hartsville 1 - North Myrtle Beach 0 (8 innings)

West Florence 7 - Wilson 2

Aynor 7 - Georgetown 6 (10 innings)

East Clarendon 15 - Carvers Bay 0 (4 innings)

Green Sea Floyds 6 - Lake View 3

Hannah-Pamplico 10 - Johnsonville 9

Lamar 6 - Timmonsville 5 (Game 1)

Lamar 12 - Timmonsville 2 (Game 2)

SOFTBALL

Darlington 13 - Myrtle Beach 0

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.