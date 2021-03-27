Lifeguards take new approach to keep people safe as they return to Grand Strand beaches

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You may need a wet suit if you’re going to jump into the ocean this weekend, but lifeguards will have eyes on all the swimmers.
Many of Myrtle Beach’s lifeguards got back into action this week and are patrolling the beaches once again.
This is the second summer that everything from recruitment to training had to change for Lack’s Beach Services, which patrols most of Myrtle Beach’s southside beaches.
While there may be fewer lifeguards on the beach, Lack’s Beach Services is confident it’ll have an eye on every splash.
“I’m on another country, another continent, all across the sea, working in a new place,” said Lack’s Beach Services lifeguard Julen Alonso. “That is exciting.”
Alonso has three years of lifeguarding experience, most of that in his hometown of Madrid, Spain.
He plays water polo competitively for a school in West Virginia, so he stuck around stateside throughout most of the pandemic.
“Most of the people that is here have been hanging around the state’s for almost a year because we didn’t go back to our countries of origin,” said Alonso.
Lack’s Beach Services knew the travel ban to the U.S. would hurt its ability to recruit J1 students because that’s the same issue it ran into during the pandemic.
“Last year we had an entire crew hired, and then none of them could get here, because it was a lot of Europeans, and a lot of students whose families didn’t want them to leave home,” said Lack’s Beach Services General Manager Weslyn Lack-Chiggering. “Which, we completely understand.”
In order to make up for the deficit, Lack’s changed up its operation a bit for this summer.
“We’ve started separating our lifeguards and beach attendants so that our guards can focus solely on water safety,” said Lacks-Chiggering. “We’re doing a lot of things to accommodate changes in hiring and staff.”
The beach attendants will handle rental equipment and monitor everything behind the lifeguard chair, which opens up a position for veteran guards who haven’t quite gotten in summer shape yet.
“A lot of our veteran guards that swam a 550 in under 10 minutes last summer haven’t been in a pool in over a year, so when we timed them this summer, they were at 13 minutes, which isn’t appropriate at all, so they’re working for us as beach attendants while they’re practicing in these weekly swim clinics to get their times down,” said Lack-Chiggering.
Alonso made the cut, and hopes guarding this summer will keep in shape for water polo season.
“One of my main goals is to go back to my school in good form, good shape in order to perform good,” said Alonso.
Lack’s Beach Services goal for next summer is to get all the beach attendants CPR/first aid certified, so they can help with medical issues from the shore.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.