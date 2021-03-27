FIRST ALERT: Weekend storm chances, frost threat returns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An active weather pattern will bring the rain chances back through the weekend.
Expect a round of scattered showers and storms to arrive through Saturday afternoon. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain and frequent lightning will develop at times. The rain chances will quickly diminish after sunset Saturday.
Another round of isolated storms will be possible late Sunday. Spots closer to the Grand Strand likely remain dry but areas closer to I-95 may see a storm or two. The best chance will arrive after lunchtime, ending around sunset.
Despite the rain chances, plenty of Spring-warmth arrives this weekend. Afternoon highs top out in the middle 70s along the Grand Strand, climbing into the middle 80s inland both Saturday and Sunday.
While it will feel like Spring this weekend, hold off on that Spring planting! Seeing signs of another BIG drop in temperatures late next week. Two to possibly three mornings of frost will be possible into next weekend.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.