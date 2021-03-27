Early morning shooting in Myrtle Beach leaves one injured

The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left one person injured. (Source: Unsplash)
By WMBF News Staff | March 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT - Updated March 27 at 10:52 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting early Saturday morning that left one person injured.

According to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police, officers heard gunshots just before 1 a.m. near 7th Avenue and Flagg Street and found the victim.

Vest added the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call MBPD and reference report number 21-004823.

