Crews to begin repaving project on Robert M. Grissom Parkway Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews will begin milling and repaving a portion of a well-traveled Myrtle Beach roadway this weekend.
The work on Robert M. Grissom Parkway between 21st Avenue North and 29th Avenue North will begin Sunday evening, according to the city of Myrtle Beach.
Palmetto Paving will conduct the work overnight, from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m., officials say. Motorists traveling in the area during those hours should expect delays.
One lane of travel will remain open in both directions during construction. The work is expected to take approximately two weeks, according to the city.
Officials say thermoplastic markings will be added after all roads on the schedule below have been repaved this spring:
- Robert M. Grissom Parkway, from 21st Avenue North to 29th Avenue North
- Greens Boulevard, from 21st Avenue North to Mohawk Drive
- Osceola Street, from Mohawk Drive to Mr. Joe White Avenue
- Louise Drive, from Country Club Drive to Canterbury Lane
- Oleander Drive, from 38th Avenue North to 48th Avenue North
- North Oak Street, from First Avenue to Main Street (U.S. 501)
- South Oak Street, from Collins Avenue to First Avenue
The annual resurfacing list is being accomplished with funding from city resources and the County Transportation Committee.
