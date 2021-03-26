TRAFFIC ALERT: Four-vehicle crash shuts down lanes along International Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is asking drivers to avoid parts of a major roadway after a four-vehicle crash.
Crews were called to the wreck involving a motorcycle around 2:30 p.m. Friday to International Drive and River Oaks Drive.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews took three people to the hospital with injuries.
They added that the crash has closed southbound lanes while crews investigate and clear the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck.
