Search continues for suspect in Robeson Co. road rage shooting that killed a woman

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Detectives continue to search for a vehicle involved in a deadly road rage shooting Thursday on Interstate 95 in Robeson County that killed a Pennsylvania woman.
Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said detectives were out overnight downloading video feeds from various locations along Fayetteville Road and other roads in the area.
According to Wilkins, investigators are also researching video footage as far as Nash County along I-95 south toward Robeson County.
Wilkins said the shooting happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. Thursday on I-95 South near the weigh station just north of the city limits of Lumberton.
According to the sheriff, 47-year-old Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Pa., was shot through a passenger door and later died at UNC Southeastern Hospital. Her husband was not injured in the shooting, the sheriff said.
Authorities said the investigation revealed the road rage encounter developed after the victims’ vehicle came close to the suspect vehicle while merging into a lane.
The sheriff said the couple was on their way to Hilton Head Island, S.C. on vacation. Eberly was the mother of six children, he added.
Wilkins took to Facebook and said family members have arrived in Lumberton.
“I ask that you continue to pray for them as they try and understand this,” he said.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to honor Eberly and her life.
“Julie was a beautiful, loving, generous, and giving person. We will be using the funds to help others and to give to the organizations that were close to her heart,” information on the page states.
To contribute, click here.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a possible 2010 model silver or grey Malibu or Impala with dark tinted windows and chrome around the window frame operated by an African American with dreadlocks. Witnesses traveling in the area of the shooting said the vehicle was involved.
“Someone knows the coward that drives a car as described and knows the person to carry a firearm. Who is it? Who can sleep knowing they did this? Who can sleep knowing they are withholding information?” Wilkins said in a social media post.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call (910) 671-3170 or 911.
