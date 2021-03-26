Santee Cooper works to turn Grainger Power Station back into a wetland

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - From wetlands to a power plant, and back to wetland again.
Santee Cooper is restoring the old Grainger Power Station in Conway to its natural state. The utility added three types of trees to spread their roots around the old ash ponds on the property.
The trees are the latest addition at two ponds that used to be hazards for the Waccamaw River.
Now, they are a benefit to it.
“Trying to remediate it and make it a wetland again is a great idea,” said Waccamaw Riverkeeper Cara Schildknecht. “We’re excited to see what happens.”
Schildknecht used to be afraid of what the Grainger Power Station ash ponds could do to the Waccamaw River, especially during hurricane-level flooding events.
Santee Cooper put up an aqua dam during Hurricane Florence to keep the remaining ash from mixing into the river.
“When we heard last spring that they had gotten the last little bit of coal ash out, we breathed a huge sigh of relief,” said Schildknecht. “Those nine inches of freeboard with that aqua dam was something I never wanted to see again.”
Schildknecht also said she’s looking forward to seeing Santee Cooper’s efforts to return the land back to its original wetland state.
The utility company will plant 40 trees over the next few days around the two ash ponds to kickstart that process.
“Trees help stabilize the dikes around the old coal ash ponds,” said Schildknecht. “So planting them around the outside is really important, and it will help bring in other plants and animals that will start really rebounding that ecosystem.”
The trees are all large saplings of oaks, sweetgums and tupelos, all trees that thrive in swampy environments. Santee Cooper also says it will plant 200 cattails in addition to the trees.
Tracy Vreeland, a spokesperson for Santee Cooper, says it’ll take about 10 years for the trees to settle in and make a noticeable difference to the environment.
While the animals and ecosystem may be slow to return, the ponds serve another important role in the meantime.
Now that all the ash is out, Santee Cooper breached the dike so the ponds are connected to the Waccamaw River.
“These are going to serve not only as animal habitat,” said Vreeland. “But also as flood mitigation and water filtration. It’s going to help clean the water.”
Santee Cooper hasn’t totally closed the door on working with the City of Conway and Horry County on developing the property.
For now, Vreeland says the plan is to just let nature do its thing.
“This area is still closed to the public because we still have equipment here,” he said. “We’re going to monitor the wetlands till the end of 2024, then we’ll see what we want to do from there.”
