Police respond to shooting at Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened at a bar late Thursday night.
A report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department states officers were called to Donny’s Saloon at 1213 3rd Ave. South for the shooting.
The report was listed as an assault/aggravated assault, but did not provide specific information on injuries.
According to the report, the incident remains under investigation.
Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.