Police called after homes struck by gunfire in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown police are investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired at or near two homes early Friday morning.
According to information from the Georgetown Police Department, residents at a home in the 400 block of Lynch Street said they heard multiple gunshots at 5:15 a.m. Officers said one home and three vehicles had been struck by bullets.
Police were also called to the 2700 block of Prince Street after a home was struck by gunfire, a press release stated. The owners said they heard shots fired around 3 a.m., but did not see the damage until they woke up.
There have been no reports of injuries in these shootings and police continue to investigate.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.