North Myrtle Beach leaders to discuss extension of state of emergency

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach leaders are deciding if they’ll extend the city’s Covid-19 state of emergency for another 60 days.
City spokesperson Pat Dowling said it could result in another extension, changing the state of emergency or canceling it all together.
“I really don’t know,” Dowling said. “There’s interest on council for extending it for 60 days, there’s some interest in not extending or extending for a lesser time frame. Even if council extends it for 60 days, they have the right to meet again to rescind it.”
Right now the Declaration of State of Emergency and the Emergency Ordinance extensions expire March 28.
During the meeting, city officials will discuss the emergency declaration, emergency ordinance and amending the face mask ordinance.
Dowling said the proposal from staff is to end the reference to restaurants for face masks but keep the rest as is.
Mask rules for restaurants changed recently, with Gov. Henry McMaster removing mask requirements for restaurants earlier this month and simply making them a suggestion. North Myrtle also no longer requires masks in restaurants.
The meeting is schedule for 1:30 p.m. Stick with WMBF News on air and online for an update.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.