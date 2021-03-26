Millions of dollars headed to community health centers in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Thursday that $95,189,625 of federal funds will soon be distributed to community health centers across South Carolina.
That also includes four in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand:
- Health Care Partners of South Carolina in Conway will be receiving $2,546,000
- HopeHealth, Inc. in Florence will receive $8,712,750
- Care South Carolina Inc. in Hartsville will receive $7,752,125
- Little River Medical Center, Inc. will receive $8,044,875
The funds are part of the American Rescue Plan, which aims to improve COVID-19 response in under-served communities.
The HHS reports that community health centers serve 1 in 5 people living in rural communities,
More than 91% of the center’s patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines.
The HHS says the Health Resources and Services Administration will be awarding the funds to the centers in April.
Health centers can then use the money to support and expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment for vulnerable populations.
The efforts is expected to help ensure hard-hit populations have access to the vaccine and additional care services during this pandemic.
“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”
Pamela Davis, CEO of Little River Medical Center, said the facility was surprised when they found out how much money they’d be receiving.
“We’re very excited,” she said. “We had no idea it was going to be this kind of money.”
Davis said the funds will go a long way with getting even more people in the community vaccinated.
“[With] being able to hire additional nurses and staff to give vaccines and deploy them into the community,” she said. “We’ve been doing some of that now for the past couple of months and increasing our clinics on site, as well as working with area churches, Catholic churches to reach the Hispanic population and African American communities.”
Davis says so far, Little River Medical Center has administered nearly 10,000 vaccines to eligible community members, and says the center has another 20,800 vaccine doses on hand to administer in the coming weeks.
Tiffany Straus, Director of Community Relations for HopeHealth, just learned they’ll be receiving over $8 million in American Rescue Plan funding.
“We’ll be doing a lot more outreach,” she said.
Although it’s new information, Straus says HopeHealth is excited to dive into the planning phases so they can reach even more of the under-served community.
“We’re trying to get to those corners of the service areas where they don’t necessarily have a hospital right there in their backyard, or maybe have transportation issues, so we can get vaccines to them in a timely manner,” she said. “So that’s one thing we’ll be doing. We’re also working on vaccine confidence. Making sure everyone’s getting their questions answered.”
Straus says so far, HopeHealth has administered 2,600 vaccines to those eligible to receive doses.
She says they expect to provide another 900 doses Friday through a partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.