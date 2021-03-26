MBPD releases names, charges in connection to deadly shooting, drug investigations

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police released the names of five people connected to an investigation involving a deadly shooting and drugs.
The arrests stem from an investigation that first started when officers were called to a shooting early Thursday morning at the Waterpark Hotel along South Ocean Boulevard. Officers found 43-year-old Jermaine Stewart inside a room. He later died.
RELATED COVERAGE | Man killed, 8 in custody following shooting investigation in Myrtle Beach
Police said the room contained large amounts of drugs.
After following leads from the investigation, detectives identified another scene at the Motel 6 on Frontage Road East, where more evidence was found.
That evidence led officers to the Bermuda Sands Motel on North Ocean Boulevard.
Another person was found at that scene with a gunshot wound. That person is expected to OK.
Also, at the Bermuda Sands Motel scene, officers found another large quantity of drugs and took six adults and two juveniles into custody.
Police released the names and charges of five people while one person is still in custody pending charges.
The suspects are charged with the following:
Michael Ray Phillips, 30, of Myrtle Beach:
- Accessory after the fact of armed robbery Possession of a weapon during a violent crime Trafficking heroin Trafficking methamphetamine Possession of crack cocaine Possession of a schedule IV substance Simple possession of marijuana
- Melissa Darlene Hudson, 28, of Forestbrook-
- Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Trafficking Heroin
- Possession of crack cocaine
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime Financial transaction card theft Simple possession of marijuana
Melissa Dawn Funderburk, 38, of Rock Hill:
- Possession of crack cocaine
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of heroin
- Simple possession of marijuana
Marion William Couick, 51, of Myrtle Beach:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Possession of heroin
- Possession of crack cocaine
- Simple possession of marijuana
Bohannon Cassanova Martin, 30, of Myrtle Beach:
- Trafficking crack cocaine
Authorities added that during the investigation they seized nearly 30 grams of crack cocaine, 32 grams of meth and 11 grams of heroin, along with several firearms.
Additional charges and names will be released after formal charges are made.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.