Loris man arrested, accused of soliciting minor for sex
Harry Henry III (Source: Al Cannon Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | March 26, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 5:02 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris man was taken into custody after authorities said he tried to solicit sex from a minor.

Harry Henry III, 36, was arrested on Tuesday in Mt. Pleasant after investigators said he solicited the minor and also encouraged the minor to “appear in a state of sexually explicit nudity.”

He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor.

If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 50 years in prison.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center but released the same day after posting a $75,000 bond.

Investigators with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and a member of the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force helped in the investigation.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.