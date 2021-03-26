Loris man arrested, accused of soliciting minor for sex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Loris man was taken into custody after authorities said he tried to solicit sex from a minor.
Harry Henry III, 36, was arrested on Tuesday in Mt. Pleasant after investigators said he solicited the minor and also encouraged the minor to “appear in a state of sexually explicit nudity.”
He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor.
If convicted on all counts, he could face up to 50 years in prison.
He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center but released the same day after posting a $75,000 bond.
Investigators with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and a member of the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force helped in the investigation.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
