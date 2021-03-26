HCFR: One injured in Galivants Ferry house fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a house fire early Friday morning in Galivants Ferry.
According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to Brunson Spring Road around 5:52 a.m.
The fire was contained to one room and extinguished without spreading, first responders said.
One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries as a result of the fire, according to the HCFR.
The fire will be under investigation.
