HCFR: One injured in Galivants Ferry house fire

HCFR: One injured in Galivants Ferry house fire
Crews were called to a house fire early Friday morning in Galivants Ferry. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | March 26, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 8:10 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews were called to a house fire early Friday morning in Galivants Ferry.

According to information from Horry County Fire Rescue, firefighters were called to Brunson Spring Road around 5:52 a.m.

The fire was contained to one room and extinguished without spreading, first responders said.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries as a result of the fire, according to the HCFR.

The fire will be under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.