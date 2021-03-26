FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather returns this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As we head into the rest of Friday, lingering showers and mild temperatures will continue. Temperatures overnight will only fall into the low 60s for both the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Shower and storm activity will also come to an end gradually, which will allow for skies to clear a bit throughout tonight.
As we head into Saturday, another round of showers and storms arrive. This will be a very warm and spring-like day, with isolated to scattered showers and storms arriving into the afternoon and evening hours. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, packing a punch with heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and some small hail. Keep in mind, it won’t be a washout but off and on showers will be possible at times tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay well above our seasonable average all throughout this weekend. Tomorrow’s highs will climb into the middle 70s along the beaches and into the low 80s further inland.
For the second half of the weekend, another round of potentially strong storms is set to arrive into the late afternoon and evening hours of Sunday. So far, only a 40% chance of rain is expected with washout conditions not expected all day long. The SPC has outlined parts of the Pee Dee under a level 2 risk of seeing a few strong to severe storms, but it looks increasingly likely that most of these will stay a bit further to our northwest.
Next week features cooler temperatures thanks to Sunday’s cold front. Off and on showers look to return by midweek as well. To stay up to date on all things spring weather will throw our way in the Carolinas, be sure to download the First Alert Weather App!
