FIRST ALERT: Spring-like weather returns this weekend

As we head into Saturday, another round of showers and storms arrive. This will be a very warm and spring-like day, with isolated to scattered showers and storms arriving into the afternoon and evening hours. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, packing a punch with heavy downpours, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and some small hail. Keep in mind, it won’t be a washout but off and on showers will be possible at times tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay well above our seasonable average all throughout this weekend. Tomorrow’s highs will climb into the middle 70s along the beaches and into the low 80s further inland.