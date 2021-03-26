FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers and storms through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three rounds of showers and storms will move into the Grand Strand and Pee Dee today and through the weekend. It’s important to remember that we’re not talking about a washout with any of these rounds of storms.
FIRST ROUND
It’s a mild and muggy morning as you step out the door today. Highs will climb into the upper 70s today along the beaches with the low-mid 80s inland. That same system that moved through the Deep South last night will bring a few isolated storms to our area later today, with the chance of a strong storm with gusty winds.
The best chance of a storm today will be inland. Even at that 30% chance in Florence and along I-95, not everyone will see the rain. The cold front will weaken as it approaches the Grand Strand and bring just a few isolated storms to the region. Once again, there will be the chance for gusty winds today under that level one severe risk. However, the threat for severe weather today is very low.
SECOND ROUND
The best chance of rain for the weekend arrives on Saturday with afternoon showers and storms for those outdoor plans. We’ve kept the rain chances at 40% as showers and storms will become common after some of the daytime heating we will see in our area. Highs on Saturday will climb into the mid 70s along the beaches and the lower 80s inland.
As we head into the afternoon and early evening, look for the best coverage of showers and storms in the area. Once again, not everyone sees the storms but any storm that does form will bring the potential of some lightning, loud rumbles of thunder and heavy rainfall.
THIRD ROUND
Our final round of showers and storms will arrive late on Sunday with the second cold front, which actually looks to bring cooler weather in for next week. Highs will be in the mid 70s once again for the beaches and the low-mid 80s inland through Sunday afternoon. Models continue to push the arrival of this cold front later and later, looking more likely after sunset for Sunday.
With that being said, we do have a level 2 severe weather risk out for the Pee Dee on Sunday night. At this rate, all models continue to point further northwest for the best potential of strong to severe storms and if this trend continues, expect the risk to shift into the midlands and upstate. For now, we will keep an eye on the level 2 risk with a level 1 risk of a strong storm along the beaches.
Once again, download the First Alert Weather App! It’s a warm weekend with a few times of showers and storms. We want to reiterate, it’s not a washout forecast by any means. We will have times of sunshine but we do want you to be alerted when storms are moving into the area for any outdoor plans you might have.
Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.