DHEC: South Carolina set to receive over 160,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina is set to see a big increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, just as the state opens up eligibility to adults 16 and over.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Friday that those 16 and older can begin scheduling appointments on Monday, March 31.
Originally, people in that age group weren’t expected to be eligible until May. But during a media briefing, leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said there were a number of factors that allowed the state to expand eligibility.
One factor was the state will be receiving more vaccine allocation. Senior Deputy of Public Health Nick Davidson revealed that next week the state will receive 160,770 doses. To put this into perspective, the state received 106,130 doses a month ago.
Next week’s allocation includes a one-time increase of Pfizer of 15,210 and also an increase of 28,900 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to Davidson.
Another factor is that Publix will be added to the federal pharmacy partnership next week. Davidson said stores will receive a federal allocation of 75,000 doses next week, and it won’t come from the state’s allocation.
Davidson also said that moving to the next phase has a lot to do with the fact that there is not enough demand when it comes to filling appointments at clinics.
State health officials said that with this expansion in eligibility there will be a rush of interest, so you’re reminded to be aware of that and get your dose whenever you can.
