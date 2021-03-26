1 dead, another injured after head-on crash in Florence County, troopers say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died and another was serious injured after a crash in the Pee Dee on Thursday, according to officials.
Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 3 p.m. on Hall Road.
Jones said a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling south on the road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2015 Ford van in the opposite lane.
A passenger in the Camry was killed as a result of the crash, while the driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Neither were wearing seatbelts, according to Jones.
The driver of the van was not hurt and was wearing a seatbelt.
