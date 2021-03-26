Authorities: One dead following shooting in Pawleys Island

By WMBF News Staff | March 26, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 11:27 AM

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in Pawleys Island Friday morning.

According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at an establishment on Annie Rainey Road before 5 a.m.

Authorities said that one person died as a result of the shooting. The victim’s name was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call the GCSO at (843) 546-5102.

