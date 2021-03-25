United Airlines adding direct flights to Myrtle Beach from three Midwest cities

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – United Airlines officials announced Thursday they are expanding service to Myrtle Beach from three cities in the Midwest.
According to a press release, point-to-point service to Myrtle Beach International Airport from Cleveland, Milwaukee and St. Louis will begin on May 27.
Both Charleston International Airport and Hilton Head Island Airport will also have non-stop service from three Ohio cities – Cleveland, Cincinnati and Columbus – as well as Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.
Additionally, Charleston International will have direct flights from Milwaukee, while Hilton Head will have direct service from St. Louis.
United also plans to resume more than 20 domestic routes and fly more than 100% of its pre-pandemic schedule to Latin America, Mexico and the Caribbean on May 27, according to a spokesperson.
